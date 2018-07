Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is Americas Largest and most realistic Dinosaur Event. Our guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and The Triassic period and experience for themselves what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.

July 6, 7, & 8!

Friday 3pm - 8pm

Saturday & Sunday 9am - 8pm

For more information visit jurassicquest.com