Juried Alumni Art Exhibition

Doris Ulmann Galleries is proud to announce the opening of its first Juried Alumni Exhibition. Held in the Lower Traylor Gallery of the Rogers-Traylor Art Building, the show will be on display from Oct. 1 until Nov. 17, 2017. A closing reception is scheduled 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, to kick off Homecoming weekend.

Kelly and Kyle Phelps, nationally renowned ceramic artists and art faculty members at the Xavier University and University of Dayton, respectively, juried entrance into the competitive show. The Phelps brothers’ work has been exhibited nationally and featured in Ceramics Monthly, Sculpture, and American Craft magazines.

Comprised entirely of studio art alumni, this exhibition celebrates the different interests, media, and styles the Berea College Art Department cultivates. Doris Ulmann Galleries would like to encourage visitors to attend the reception, engage the artists, and enjoy food and beverages. This exhibition is supported by the William A. and Leola Piper Boyce Art Exhibition Endowment Fund.

The artists included are: Larry Allen (1978), Paul Atkinson (1976), Monica Barnett (1986), Jamie Brown (2012), Hannah Cameron (2005), Daniel Chapman (1986), Gary Chapman (1984), Hoyt Childers (1972), Charlie Cummings (1995), Stephen Drabicki (2006), Billy DuVall (1988), Darla Elam (1994), Sandi Hass (1990), Ann Hazels (1998), Sean Hennessey (1995), Amy Judd (1986), Daniel Kilpatrick (1970), Rebecca Lowery (1994), Patrick Lynch (1985), Jimmy Morris (1986), Laura Poulette (2000), Karen Pritchett (1987), Timothy Ryan (1983), Margo Selski (1986), Todd Shelby (1987), John Simmons (1964), Charles Sitton (1984), Parker Stafford (1989), David Skillman Thomas (1967), Suzanne Thompson (1975), Priya Thoresen (2009), Rowena Throckmorton (1992), Clovy Tsuchiya (2012), Alfred Vason (1979), T. Sammie Wakefield (1965), Patricia Watkins (1971), Bobby Wilson (1986), Timothy Withers (1984)

For more information visit dulmanngalleries.berea.edu