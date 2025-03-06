× Expand Graphic Designer Holly Stone, Photographer Jill Marie Guelda Looking for Lilith Theatre Company presents JUST CAUSE: the story of the Lexington Sixby Clarity HaganDirector: Vidalia UnwinAsst. Director: Lindsay ChamberlinExperience the true story of bank robbers, FBI agents, and six young people who made Queer Kentucky history.March 6-9 at the MeX Theater at The Kentucky Center.

Experience the true story of bank robbers, FBI agents, and six young people who made Queer Kentucky history! March 6th - 9th at The MeX Theater at The Kentucky Center, Looking for Lilith will premiere this fascinating new play by LFL company member Clarity Hagan - JUST CAUSE: the story of the Lexington Six, based on the book The Lexington Six by Josephine Donovan, as well as primary source documents.

In 1974, two queer anti-war, bank-robbing women briefly hid out among the lesbian feminist community in Lexington, KY, not revealing their identities to anyone. In the months after they left, the FBI descended on the queer community in Lexington, asking folks to give up all privacy and bonds of trust and community in the name of catching these two fugitives. Follow the story of six young people -- five lesbians and one gay man -- who made Queer Kentucky history when they decided to resist this FBI harassment, even if that meant losing all feelings of safety and security, and even if it meant going before a judge and a grand jury.

March 6, 7, 8 @ 7:30p

March 9 @ 2:00p

The MeX Theater at

The Kentucky Center

501 West Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

TICKETS: $20, $18 for students, seniors, military, educators

CALL FOR GROUP RATES

Ticket prices DO NOT include KPA

& credit card processing fees.

https://tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/24229

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 13 & up

TW/CW: threatening behavior, language, drug use/drinking,

adult content, homophobic parents

Kentucky Performing Arts Box Office

800.775.7777 | 502.584.7777

can be found at https://lookingforlilith.org/justcause/

For more information call 5026382559 or visit lookingforlilith.org/justcause