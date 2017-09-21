Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL

to Google Calendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00 iCalendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL

The newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court will visit the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center Thursday, Sept. 21.

As part of the center’s Distinguished Speakers Series, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch will talk and answer questions at a public event. He is also expected to meet privately with McConnell Scholar students.

“We’re honored that Justice Gorsuch has agreed to share his thoughts and insights at UofL” said Gary Gregg, director of the McConnell Center. “This is a terrific opportunity for the people of Kentucky, Indiana and our students to get to know one of our country’s most influential citizens.”

Gorsuch’s speech will be 2 p.m. in Comstock Hall, School of Music. Those wishing to attend can request tickets from the McConnell Center.

A Colorado native, Gorsuch was nominated to the nation’s highest court by President Donald Trump. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and took his seat on April 10, 2017.

Immediately prior to joining the high court, Gorsuch was a judge for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for 11 years. Gorsuch also spent 10 years in private practice and a year in the U.S. Department of Justice as principal deputy associate attorney general. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Byron White and Anthony M. Kennedy.

The McConnell Center has hosted two other U.S. Supreme Court justices as part of its Distinguished Speakers Series – Chief Justice John Roberts in 2009 and Associate Justice Clarence Thomas in 2000.

For more information call 502-852-3133

Info
University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Talks & Readings
502-852-3133
to Google Calendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00 iCalendar - Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to speak at UofL - 2017-09-21 14:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Wednesday

September 20, 2017

Submit Yours