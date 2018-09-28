Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter

Fresh off his third consecutive No. 1 debut album, country superstar Justin Moore will headline a star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime megashow alongside special guest David Lee Murphy at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, September 28.

After a decade in the business and more than a dozen hit songs, including ‘Small Town USA’ and ‘If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away’ - Moore’s brand of “real country” music continues to resonate among a wide array of his millions of fans. Moore’s current album Kinda Don’t Care carries on that tradition, including the smash hit singles ‘You Look Like I Need A Drink’ and ‘Somebody Else Will’. Both tracks reached the top of the Hot Country Charts, while the title track currently sits in the Top 20 and rising.

Singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy has been a staple on the country music scene since the 90’s and is best known for his brand of cleverly written country anthems - including ‘Dust On The Bottle’ and ‘Party Crowd’. The million-selling star recently released his newest album No Zip Code, which includes the Top 10 duet hit with friend Kenny Chesney ‘Everything’s Going To Be Alright’.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit OwensboroTickets.com