Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter

to Google Calendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00

Owensboro Sports Center 1215 Hickman Avenue, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter

Fresh off his third consecutive No. 1 debut album, country superstar Justin Moore will headline a star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime megashow alongside special guest David Lee Murphy at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, September 28.

After a decade in the business and more than a dozen hit songs, including ‘Small Town USA’ and ‘If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away’ - Moore’s brand of “real country” music continues to resonate among a wide array of his millions of fans. Moore’s current album Kinda Don’t Care carries on that tradition, including the smash hit singles ‘You Look Like I Need A Drink’ and ‘Somebody Else Will’. Both tracks reached the top of the Hot Country Charts, while the title track currently sits in the Top 20 and rising.  

Singer-songwriter David Lee Murphy has been a staple on the country music scene since the 90’s and is best known for his brand of cleverly written country anthems - including ‘Dust On The Bottle’ and ‘Party Crowd’. The million-selling star recently released his newest album No Zip Code, which includes the Top 10 duet hit with friend Kenny Chesney ‘Everything’s Going To Be Alright’.

For more information call (270) 297-9932  or visit OwensboroTickets.com

Info
Owensboro Sports Center 1215 Hickman Avenue, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Justin Moore at the Owensboro Sportscenter - 2018-09-28 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Submit Yours