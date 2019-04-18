Justin Thomas Junior Championship AJGA

Justin Thomas will return to host the Justin Thomas Junior Championship AJGA event at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The event, which takes place just outside of Louisville, will take place April 18-21 and will feature 78 of the world's best junior golfers for a 54-hole stroke-play event.

As in years past, Justin will be onsite on Thursday, April 18, to interact with the tournament participants and to hold a clinic hosted by his father, Mike Thomas. The clinic will be in conjunction with the tournament practice round and also the Junior-am Fundraising Tournament. The clinic is open to the public and free to attend.

Since Justin began hosting the tournament at Harmony Landing 2017 more than $90,000 has been given back to local charities through tournament proceeds and community support.

Justin will be available to the media on Thursday, April 18. If you would like to participate in the media scrum with Justin please let me know ahead of time so I can plan on you attending and provide information on time and location as we get closer to the event.

The event has also been honored with several AJGA Tournament Awards, recognizing it for its success over the last several years at Harmony Landing. The 2017 event won the AJGA's award for Most Improved Tournament and the 2018 tournament received the AJGA's Media Award. These awards annually recognize tournaments that go above and beyond in different areas.

For more information visit ajga.org