K-Pop Drag Brunch! at Tempo by Hilton Louisville

K-Pop Drag Brunch: Valentine’s Day Edition

Saturday, February 14th

Love is in the air — and so is the bass!

Join us at High Stakes Rooftop for a K-Pop–themed Drag Brunch that’s serving fierce performances, heart-pounding hits, and plenty of Valentine’s Day energy.

Whether you’re celebrating with your sweetheart, your besties, or your favorite bias, this brunch is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day — bold, fabulous, and anything but ordinary.

$38 per person (plus tax & gratuity)

Includes bottomless fresh-baked pastries and a family-style American breakfast spread:

Fluffy pancakes

Scrambled eggs

Crispy bacon

Breakfast potatoes

Toast with jams & jellies

Coffee, tea, and soda

To keep the love flowing, we’ve partnered with Crown Royal to bring you a special curated cocktail list, featuring smooth, show-stopping sips made to match the high-energy K-pop vibes.

Expect jaw-dropping drag performances, iconic choreography, and all the K-pop bangers you know and love — from sweet love songs to full-on dance anthems.

Whether you’re a BLINK, ARMY, ONCE, or just here for the queens and the cocktails, this brunch is all about big performances, big flavors, and even bigger fun.

Come for the romance. Stay for the performances. Leave absolutely obsessed.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com