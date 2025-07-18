× Expand Debra Harley/Capacity Contemporary Kairos/Chronos: Experience in Fiber. The Work of Debra Harley

Kairos/Chronos: Experience in Fiber. The Work of Debra Harley

Please join us on July 18th from 6-8 PM for the public opening reception of, Kairos/Chronos: Experience in Fiber. The Work of Debra Harley.

Debra Harley is a Louisville based self-taught fiber artist who incorporates a distinctly African-American style in geometry, balance, fabric and color in her art quilts. She follows her intuition while continually practicing to master the techniques of hand-quilting. With over 40 years of experimentation in crochet, tie-dye, hand embroidery, fabric stamps and weaving she finds working with needle and thread by hand, a balm for head and heart.

Her first public display of her work was in May 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Most recently, Debra was a selected artist in the annual Celebrating the Black Experience exhibition at the Kentucky Center for African-American Heritage in Louisville, Kentucky. Kairos/Chronos will be Debra's first solo exhibition.

The exhibition will be on view from July 18th-August 17th, 2025.

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com