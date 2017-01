Kansas at the Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace is happy to announce another great classic rock show with Kansas in April 2017! Come enjoy all of your favorite Kansas songs such as “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” and “Point of Know Return.” Tickets are on sale now, so get them while you can! The show will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017.

