KARAOKE with Happy Hour Productions at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

to

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

KARAOKE with Happy Hour Productions at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Concert in the Park continues with KARAOKE provided by Happy Hour Productions. Enjoy listening to the talents of guests willing to sing or show off your vocal skills by singing for the audience. This free event is made possible by the folks at Gentry's General Store.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
270.257.2311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - KARAOKE with Happy Hour Productions at Rough River Dam State Resort Park - 2022-07-29 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KARAOKE with Happy Hour Productions at Rough River Dam State Resort Park - 2022-07-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KARAOKE with Happy Hour Productions at Rough River Dam State Resort Park - 2022-07-29 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - KARAOKE with Happy Hour Productions at Rough River Dam State Resort Park - 2022-07-29 18:30:00 ical