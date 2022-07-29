× Expand Patti Owen Enjoy the view from the patio!

KARAOKE with Happy Hour Productions at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Concert in the Park continues with KARAOKE provided by Happy Hour Productions. Enjoy listening to the talents of guests willing to sing or show off your vocal skills by singing for the audience. This free event is made possible by the folks at Gentry's General Store.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov