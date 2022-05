× Expand Pears from my tree on a hot summer's day in Pulaski County. "Pears On A Glass Table," 12 x 12, oil.

McNeil's Solo Exhibit, "My Favorite Things," will run from November 1, 2022 to December 30, 2022. Private viewing can be arranged.

For more information call 606-416-4347 or visit kasandramcneil.com