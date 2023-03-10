× Expand Norton Center for the Arts Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss at Norton Center for the Arts

AN ACOUSTIC CONCERT YEARS IN THE MAKING

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy’s “Outbound Plane”, “Aces”, and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?”, “455 Rocket,” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Kathy’s deep well of material. Friends since their early Nashville days, they have “threatened” for years, and their many fans have clamored for this pairing.

Now, sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with 2 careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit…Kathy & Suzy are “Together At Last!”

For more information, please call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com/events/kathy-mattea-suzy-boggus/