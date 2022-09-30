KATT WILLIAMS: 2023 AND ME TOUR - YUM Center

Comedy legend and Emmy® Award-winning actor, Katt Williams, announces his “2023 and Me” 17-city tour is coming to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, September 30, 2022. The comedic powerhouse will take the stage at 8 p.m. performing an all-new show following the success of his “World War III” tour. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. His latest stand-up special, “Katt Williams: World War III,” premiered May 17 on Netflix. Filmed at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, “World War III” explores the subject of conspiracy theories, delivering a realistic but humorous critique of some of the most bizarre and alarmingly prevalent theories.

Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams has been taking the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of standup that highlights articulate and sharp dialogue, rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages in the nation. After conquering the stage, Williams shifted his focus into film and television. In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on “NYPD Blue.” Soon after, Williams began to consistently book television appearances, before landing his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.” Following his breakout performance in the sequel to “Friday,” Williams captured the attention of directors, producers, and audiences in a major way, eventually racking up an extensive list of memorable onscreen appearances including “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild 'n Out,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” and his guest role in “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his epic standup specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” and the critically acclaimed “Katt Williams: Great America” on Netflix.

