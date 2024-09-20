Blacksmith/sculptor Craig Kaviar Exhibit Kaviar's Retrospective at Lexington Public Library

Kentucky's premiere blacksmith/sculptor Craig Kaviar is being featured in the beautiful gallery at the Lexington Public Library. Forging red hot metal in Louisville for the past 40 years, Mr. Kaviar has used his work to grace many homes and businesses throughout the region. His work is in the collection of Brown-Forman, Norton Hospital, the Omni Hotel, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Christ Church Cathedral, Crab Orchard Animal Sanctuary, and many more locations as well.

Mr. Kaviar has recently been working with “Guns to Gardens Louisville,” a group that offers gun safe-surrender opportunities. The destroyed guns are given to Mr. Kaviar, who makes garden tools, sculptures, and jewelry from them. Many of these will be on exhibit in the gallery show. This work has recently been featured in the New York Times and on television in the KET series Kentucky Life.

At the gallery you can also expect to find furniture, sculptures, and photographs printed on canvas of some of Mr. Kaviar’s large installed work.

The exhibit opens with a reception on September 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and thereafter may be viewed during normal library hours. The retrospective will be on exhibit until November 10. Work that is purchased can be picked up after that time.

For more information call 502-561-0377 or visit craigkaviarforge.com