KCSS/KHS Conference: Sharing Our Commonwealth

Kentucky Council for the Social Studies and the Kentucky Historical Society 2025 Conference

Meet Us in the Heart of Kentucky!

Meet with Kentucky's social studies educators, administrators, and professionals from across the state to rejuvenate your teaching strategies and collaborate with others in social studies education.

You will leave the conference with strong strategies for delivering instruction that engages students, the best ways to advocate for the most pressing issues of social studies education, and a network of colleagues to support you throughout the year.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/kcsskhs-conference-sharing-our-commonwealth