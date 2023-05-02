KCTM Semester Finale Concert

Morehead State University's Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) will hold its annual Sounds of Our Heritage Season Finale Concert Tuesday, May 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Morehead Conference Center.

All sections of the Traditional Music Ensemble will perform various musical styles, including bluegrass, string band and old-time country music.

The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music (KCTM) preserves, teaches, helps develop and celebrates our rich mountain heritage. KCTM offers an opportunity to study with musicians who have performed with legends and at the Grand Ole Opry and to learn from professionals about performance, history, recording, the music industry and more.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Support KCTM through a gift to the MSU Foundation's KCTM Fund.