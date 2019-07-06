KDA Summer Classic I and II Show

to Google Calendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00 iCalendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

KDA Summer Classic I and II Show

This Level 3 Kentucky Dressage Association combination show provides dressage riders and their horses with the opportunity to compete at both nationally recognized and local level shows, and the Kentucky Horse Park provides spectators the opportunity to see excellent horses and riders compete in world class surroundings.

For more information call 918-231-9777 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com/home

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
918-231-9777
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00 iCalendar - KDA Summer Classic I and II Show - 2019-07-06 07:30:00