KDA Summer Classic I and II Show
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
This Level 3 Kentucky Dressage Association combination show provides dressage riders and their horses with the opportunity to compete at both nationally recognized and local level shows, and the Kentucky Horse Park provides spectators the opportunity to see excellent horses and riders compete in world class surroundings.
For more information call 918-231-9777 or visit kentuckydressageassociation.com/home
