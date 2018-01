Keeneland Behind-The-Scenes Tour

Guests will experience a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s leading Thoroughbred auction house and get an in-depth look at sales operations throughout the Keeneland grounds. The experience includes a tour of the world-renowned Keeneland Sales Pavilion and auction ring, where some of thoroughbred racing's greatest horses have been sold.

For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com