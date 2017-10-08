Keeneland Fall Brunch & Tour of Woodford Reserve

Keeneland Fall Brunch & Tour

Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7, 2017

Distillery Tour at 9:20 am, Brunch at 10:30 am

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Brunch at 10:30 am, Distillery Tour at 11:40 am

​​Heading to Keeneland for the opening weekend of the 2017 Fall Meet? Join us for a tour and brunch experience at the Woodford Reserve Distillery before heading ​to the track. Join our tour for a guided experience through the Distillery that explains how we’re unique at all five sources of flavor, the bottling process, and for guests 21 & over, a tasting.

Our beautiful fall brunch in the Dryer House features a Woodford Reserve cocktail and local, seasonal ingredients sure to prepare you for a day at the track.

(Please note that ​due to local laws, ​Sunday’s brunch will not feature a cocktail, but tour guests will still experience the tasting).

