Keeneland Fall Meet 2026

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Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510

Keeneland Fall Meet

OCTOBER 2 - 24 

 . No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays. The Keeneland Fall Meet is where many of the sport's most notable Thoroughbreds and participants will take part in this premier racing event in the heart of horse country. We encourage you to purchase your tickets online in advance.

For more information, please call 859.254.3412 or visit keeneland.com/events/fall-meet

Info

Keeneland Race Course 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40510
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859.254.3412
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