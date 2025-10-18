× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve How to Keep Trees Happy & Healthy

FREE/Donations encouraged. RSVP Required

Join Goshen Arborist Frank Doades on a walk for Louisville Tree Week to learn how to keep trees happy and healthy. Healthy trees start with good planting methods and timing. Proper pruning strategies and timing of the pruning as well. Good mulch and mulching practices help too, while also limiting herbicide use on and around the tree. Limiting soil compaction on the roots and trimming girdling roots when visible will also help them to succeed. Frank will teach you all about this!

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/