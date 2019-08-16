Kelly Little Green Men Days

On the evening of August 21, 1955, five adults and seven children arrived at the Hopkinsville police station claiming that small alien creatures from a spaceship were attacking their Kelly, KY farmhouse and they had been holding them off with gunfire "for nearly four hours". Two of the adults claimed they had been shooting at "twelve to fifteen" short, dark figures who repeatedly popped up at the doorway or peered into the windows.For decades "The Kelly Incident" as it has become known has captured the popular imagination and in ways big and small has changed the world. The community of Kelly, Ky now celebrates the anniversary of the event every August with our very own Kelly Little Green Men Days Festival.

For more information visit kellygreenmen.com