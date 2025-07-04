× Expand CincyFests Logo for All American Bash

Kemba Credit Union All American Bash

Get ready to mark your calendars for the most vibrant and exciting event of the summer - the Kemba Credit Union All American Bash in West Chester, Ohio! Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, this two-day festival on July 4-5, 2025, promises to light up the sky and your spirits.

From the breathtaking free Fireworks that will illuminate the night to the captivating live music from a national act soon to be revealed, the celebration will be an explosion of color and sound. Indulge your taste buds with delicious offerings from food trucks and vendors, while staying cool with refreshing cold drinks. Kids and adults alike will have a blast with the lively inflatables and family-friendly activities that guarantee fun for all ages. Don't miss out on this unforgettable summer extravaganza where the spirit of America shines brightly with every burst of fireworks and note of music!

