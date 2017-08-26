Kentucky History & Genealogy Conference
Mark your calendars for the Louisville Free Public Library’s first-ever Kentucky History & Genealogy Conference, August 25 and 26! This two-day conference, an expansion of LFPL’s annual Genealogy Day, brings together noted speakers to talk about Kentucky history and the lives of our ancestors. With nearly fifty different lectures to choose from, attendees can learn about everything from African-American genealogy practices to Catholicism in Kentucky to how to use research tools. The conference is free and open to the public
For more information call (502) 574–1611 or visit LFPL.org