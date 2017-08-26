Ken­tucky History & Genealogy Conference

Louisville Free Public Library - Main 301 York St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Ken­tucky History & Genealogy Conference

Mark your calendars for the Louisville Free Public Library’s first-ever Ken­tucky History & Genealogy Conference, Au­gust 25 and 26! This two-day conference, an expansion of LFPL’s annual Genealogy Day, brings together noted speakers to talk about Ken­tucky history and the lives of our ancestors. With nearly fifty different lectures to choose from, attendees can learn about everything from African-American genealogy practices to Catholicism in Kentucky to how to use re­search tools. The conference is free and open to the public

For more information call (502) 574–1611  or visit LFPL.org

