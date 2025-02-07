× Expand Andrew Kendrick Lamar Silent Disco at Hi-Wire

If they're not excited about this Kendrick Lamar Silent Disco, then they're Not Like Us! Join us on Friday, February 7th as we make our return to Hi-Wire Brewing! DJ AK and DJ Eras are bringing you three incredible channels of music. On the red channel, we've got a whole night of bangers from Kendrick & friends; on the blue and green, we're rocking out to decades, pop, and even more hip hop!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.