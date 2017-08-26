Kenny Shields Day at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Retired NKU head coach Kenny Shields, who led the Norse to the NCAA Division II tournament six times, will be honored during "Kenny Shields Day" at Behringer-Crawford Museum on Saturday, August 26.

The day begins at 11 a.m. on the BCM veranda with a proclamation to Shields by Covington Mayor Joseph U. Meyer. Dr. James Claypool, NKU professor emeritus, will speak briefly about the growth of NKU while Shields was coach. In addition, Kenny Shields will speak and afterwards he will sign copies of his new book, "Nothing More, Nothing Less, Nothing Else" His book can be purchased for $15 apiece. Admission is free.

The book takes a look at the life and coaching career of Shields from high school to university level. He is known for making NKU into one of the top NCAA Division II programs in the nation. Shields, who retired following the 2003-04 season with a career record of 306-170, was named NCAA Division II Coach of the Year once and Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year three times. After his final season, he received a special award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches for his 16 years of dedicated service at NKU.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org