Kenny Woods Gun & Knife Show

Kenny Woods Gun & Knife Show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus, and outdoor gear. The knowledgeable vendors are available to teach you, answer your questions, and to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. The show also features the area's largest selection of modern guns along with wholesale ammunition, accessories, scopes, and antique guns available to the public.

Safety is first at all of RK Shows Events, so we will have security and check-in points for the safety of our attendees and vendors.

Friday, November 24; Noon - 6:00pm

Saturday, November 25; 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, November 26; 9:00am - 4:00pm

Adult Admission is $10, good for both days

Ages 6-12 is $4

5 and under free with adult admission

For more information visit rkshows.com