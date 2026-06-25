I Too Am a Kentuckian Exhibition Opening & Community Day

× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Join us on America’s 250th birthday for the opening of our new exhibition I Too Am a Kentuckian! This exhibition opening and community day includes:

· FREE ADMISSION FROM 1 TO 4 P.M. if you say “I too am a Kentuckian” at admission!

· Family engagement (Pursuit of Happiness exhibition), 1–4 p.m.

· Exhibition tour, 1:30 p.m.

· Special curator availability, 2 p.m.

· Exhibition tour, 2:30 p.m.

· Special curator availability, 3 p.m.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Celebrate 250 years of Kentucky’s spirit in I Too Am a Kentuckian. Those words were spoken by one of the most famous Kentuckians of all, Abraham Lincoln. The exhibition is a powerful journey through the Commonwealth’s ongoing pursuit of America’s founding ideals and the many people who have made a mark and continue to on our beloved Kentucky. From voting to civic duty, public and military service, and community leadership, I Too Am a Kentuckian showcases how everyday citizens preserve the promises of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Through inspiring stories of individuals, communities, and pivotal moments, visitors see how the spirit of the Founding Fathers lives on in the Bluegrass State—and how many people take great pride in saying, “I too am a Kentuckian.”

The exhibition is open July 4, 2026, to July 4, 2027.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org