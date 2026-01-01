× Expand Kentuckiana Authors Enter the contest online and vote for your favorite cover at the Shelby County Dogwood Artisan Showcase!

Kentuckiana Authors Book Cover Contest

A book cover is an invitation for readers to visit a new world. In the realm of publishing, an eye-catching cover can be the deciding factor between a book being overlooked and one rising to bestseller status. With this in mind, Kentuckiana Authors are thrilled to announce the first ever Kentuckiana Authors’ Book Cover Contest.

The Kentuckiana Authors’ Book Cover Contest is open to all middle and high school students in the Kentuckiana Area. If you are creative, then this contest could win you and your school some money! The grand prize is $1000 and $500 for the winner’s school library.

Enter the contest online and vote for your favorite cover at the annual Dogwood Artisan Showcase in Shelbyville, KY

For more information visit kentuckianaauthors.com