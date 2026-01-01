Kentuckiana Authors Book Cover Contest

Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

A book cover is an invitation for readers to visit a new world. In the realm of publishing, an eye-catching cover can be the deciding factor between a book being overlooked and one rising to bestseller status. With this in mind, Kentuckiana Authors are thrilled to announce the first ever Kentuckiana Authors’ Book Cover Contest.

The Kentuckiana Authors’ Book Cover Contest is open to all middle and high school students in the Kentuckiana Area. If you are creative, then this contest could win you and your school some money! The grand prize is $1000 and $500 for the winner’s school library.

Enter the contest online and vote for your favorite cover at the annual Dogwood Artisan Showcase in Shelbyville, KY

For more information visit kentuckianaauthors.com

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
502-693-3593
