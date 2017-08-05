Kentuckiana Idol at Fourth Street Live!

Interested in being a contestant on American Idol? We have you covered!

Auditions will be held Saturday afternoon, August 5th at Fourth Street Live!

A panel of judges will select their top 5 singers. Four finalists will win tickets to skip to the head of the line when the American Idol bus tour auditions come to Louisville on August 30th.

One lucky and talented finalist will win a "silver ticket" pass to send them directly to the 2nd round of American Idol auditions.

*Must be between 15 and 28 years old, a legal US resident, live in the WHAS viewing area, and available to attend the American Idol bus tour audition on August 30, 2017 in Louisville.

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events