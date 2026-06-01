The Kentuckians Chorus Summer Show

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Fredrick Douglas High School 2000 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40509

The Kentuckians Chorus Summer Show

This summer we are performing "Both Kinds of Music!", Country AND Western! Join us for an afternoon of barbershop harmony, fun and some of our excellent humor. Bring your family, friends, co-workers and make it an event. We look forward to performing for you in that Barbershop Style!

For more information visit thekentuckians.org/Summer2026

Info

Fredrick Douglas High School 2000 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Concerts & Live Music
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