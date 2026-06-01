The Kentuckians Chorus Summer Show
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Fredrick Douglas High School 2000 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
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The Kentuckians Chorus
Kentuckians Chorus Summer Show Poster
The Kentuckians Chorus Summer Show
This summer we are performing "Both Kinds of Music!", Country AND Western! Join us for an afternoon of barbershop harmony, fun and some of our excellent humor. Bring your family, friends, co-workers and make it an event. We look forward to performing for you in that Barbershop Style!
For more information visit thekentuckians.org/Summer2026
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Fredrick Douglas High School 2000 Winchester Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40509
Concerts & Live Music