× Expand The Kentuckians Chorus Kentuckians Chorus Summer Show Poster

The Kentuckians Chorus Summer Show

This summer we are performing "Both Kinds of Music!", Country AND Western! Join us for an afternoon of barbershop harmony, fun and some of our excellent humor. Bring your family, friends, co-workers and make it an event. We look forward to performing for you in that Barbershop Style!

For more information visit thekentuckians.org/Summer2026