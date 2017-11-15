Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom

Google Calendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00

University of Louisville 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom

There are more barrels of bourbon in Kentucky than there are people, and four experts will discuss the local, national and global economic impact of bourbon during an event Nov. 15 at The John H. Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise at the University of Louisville College of Business.

“Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom” will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the PNC Horn Auditorium in the college’s Harry Frazier Hall.

The scheduled participants will be:

·       Reid Mitenbuler, author of “Bourbon Empire: The Past and Future of America’s Whiskey”

·       Susan Reigler, executive bourbon steward and president, Bourbon Women Association

·       Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus, Maker’s Mark Distillery

·       Michael Veach, bourbon historian and author

For more information, contact Donna Zinser Clark, 502-852-5612, or visit SchnatterCenter.org.

Info
University of Louisville 2314 South Floyd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Talks & Readings
502-852-5612
Google Calendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom - 2017-11-15 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Friday

November 3, 2017

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Sunday

November 5, 2017

Monday

November 6, 2017

Submit Yours