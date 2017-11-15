Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom

There are more barrels of bourbon in Kentucky than there are people, and four experts will discuss the local, national and global economic impact of bourbon during an event Nov. 15 at The John H. Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise at the University of Louisville College of Business.

“Kentucky’s Bourbon Boom” will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the PNC Horn Auditorium in the college’s Harry Frazier Hall.

The scheduled participants will be:

· Reid Mitenbuler, author of “Bourbon Empire: The Past and Future of America’s Whiskey”

· Susan Reigler, executive bourbon steward and president, Bourbon Women Association

· Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus, Maker’s Mark Distillery

· Michael Veach, bourbon historian and author

For more information, contact Donna Zinser Clark, 502-852-5612, or visit SchnatterCenter.org.