This year Kentucky celebrates a milestone anniversary – it has been 225 years since its admittance as a state into the Union. Originally a part of Virginia, “the Kentucky County” became the 15th state on June 1, 1792. To celebrate, the National Corvette Museum is hosting a special exhibit, ‘Kentucky: 225 Years on the Move’ opening August 28, 2017 and running through Spring, 2018.

The exhibit will trace the history of transportation in Kentucky, featuring artifacts like the Mammoth Cave stagecoach, numerous bicycles from the Kentucky Wheelmen, and L&N Railroad archive items.

