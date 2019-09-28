Kentucky Acoustic Festival
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Kentucky Acoustic Festival
Featuring bands Mt. Victor Revue, The Golden Age, and Bowling Gypsies.
Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship from this year’s Kentucky Acoustic Music Festival will be used to ensure the Capitol continues to be a part of our history and remain central to the downtown Bowling Green culture.
For more information visit theskypac.com
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
