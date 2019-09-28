× Expand SKyPAC Exterior neon sign of the downtown Capitol Arts Center

Kentucky Acoustic Festival

Featuring bands Mt. Victor Revue, The Golden Age, and Bowling Gypsies.

Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship from this year’s Kentucky Acoustic Music Festival will be used to ensure the Capitol continues to be a part of our history and remain central to the downtown Bowling Green culture.

For more information visit theskypac.com