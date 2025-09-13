Kentucky Ancestors Facebook Live: Answering Your Genealogy Questions

Are you struggling to make progress in your family history research? You're not alone. A helpful way to gain insights is by asking questions and sharing experiences with others who are exploring their family trees. Let the experts answer your questions about researching your family history.

All programs can be viewed via live stream from 1 - 2 pm EST on the Kentucky Ancestors Facebook group page. Join the Facebook group to view stream. All programming will be hosted by KHS Genealogy Librarian Daniel Ware unless otherwise noted.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events