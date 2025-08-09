Kentucky Ancestors Facebook Live: Kentucky and the 250th

Join us as Ashley Spenneberg-Perkins, our America250KY Commission Administrator, discusses the activities underway for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Kentucky and the many commemorations yet to come. We will also explore ways to delve into your revolutionary roots during the 250th anniversary.

All programs can be viewed via live stream from 1 - 2 pm EST on the Kentucky Ancestors Facebook group page. Join the Facebook group to view stream. All programming will be hosted by KHS Genealogy Librarian Daniel Ware unless otherwise noted.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/kentucky-ancestors-facebook-live-kentucky-and-the-250th