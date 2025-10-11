Kentucky Ancestors Facebook Live: An Overview of KY Military Records with Walter Bowman

This is a virtual event.

Join us as Walter Bowman, Archivist of the Kentucky Department of Military Affairs, presents an overview of Kentucky’s military history through military records. He will cover this in two phases: 1789-1912 (the militia and state guard period), which will focus on unit muster rolls and correspondence, and the second period (post-1912), which will address record groups for researching service records and unit files.

All programs can be viewed via live stream from 1 - 2 pm EST on the Kentucky Ancestors Facebook group page. Join the Facebook group to view stream. All programming will be hosted by KHS Genealogy Librarian Daniel Ware unless otherwise noted.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/kentucky-ancestors-facebook-live-an-overview-of-ky-military-records-with-walter-bowman