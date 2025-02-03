× Expand Kentucky Author Forum/ ThinkTank Marketing Kentucky Authors Forum announces Sebastian Junger, interviewed by Rachel Martin, February 3 at the Kentucky Center

Kentucky Author Forum presents Sebastian Junger with Rachel Martin

University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum presents Sebastian Junger, bestselling writer, journalist, filmmaker and author of In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife, interviewed by Rachel Martin, NPR podcast host of Wild Card. The event will be held at the Kentucky Center Monday, February 3, 2025 at 6 pm. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now at the Kentucky Center box office, by calling 502-584-7777, and online at tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/24010.

$35 ticket packages include a wine and cheese reception along with a pre-signed book sale by Carmichael’s in the main lobby, interview in the Bomhard Theater, and Q&A session with the audience. A special dinner in honor of Sebastian Junger and Rachel Martin will take place at 7:30 pm at the Muhammad Ali Center for $170 (package includes all events, plus dinner). Discounted tickets for University of Louisville students, faculty, and staff may be purchased over the phone by mentioning UofL affiliation and showing UofL ID when picking up tickets on the night of the Forum. Limit of two tickets per order.

For more information call 502-584-7777 or visit kentuckyauthorforum.com