Kentucky Bach Choir Winter Concert

to

First Presbyterian Church 171 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Bach Choir Winter Concert

"The Magi's Dream" is a Christmas concert brimming with love, hope, peace, and joy. It includes two works by J S Bach (the cantata "Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme” and the a cappella double motet "Komm, Jesu, Komm"), along with shorter works by Victoria, Lauridsen, Wilberg, Biebl, Whitbourn, Rutter, and Dove. Dr. Kirk M. Rich is guest conductor.

Discounted ticket prices (advance online) are $30 (general); $25 (seniors 65+); or, at the door, $35/$30 (general admission and seniors); $10 students

For more information visit tinyurl.com/KYBachDec2024

