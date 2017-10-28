Kentucky Ballet Theatre

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

Kentucky Ballet Theatre, Lexington's premier professional ballet company, will open their 20th Anniversary Season at the Downtown Arts Center, with the unique and intimate Ballet Up Close & Personal repertory concert and an Alzheimer's Outreach Program in coordination with the Morning Pointe Foundation. 

The public performances will allow audiences to enjoy the concert selections 'up close and personal' with the dancers as the professional dancers perform only steps away from patrons in the Black Box Theatre and engage with audience members through a question and answer session from the stage immediately following the performance's completion.

Friday, October 27 & Saturday, October 28 | 7PM

Sunday, October 29 | 2PM

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

$28 | $25 for seniors and military | $20 for children and students     

For more information call 859.252.5245 or visit KYBallet.com

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
859.252.5245
