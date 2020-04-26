Kentucky Baptist Convention Children’s Choir

The Kentucky Baptist Convention Children’s Choir, an auditioned choir made up of young musicians from Baptist Church’s throughout Kentucky, will be performing at the First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg. The public is invited to attend.

A another performance will be held at 3:30 p.m. the same day at Rich Pond Baptist Church, 200 Brad Ave, Bowling Green, KY

For more information call (502) 839-6966 or visit kybaptist.org/all-state-childrens-choir,1654