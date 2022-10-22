Kentucky Bat Festival

E.P Tom Sawyer State Park. 3000 Freys Hill Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241

Join Second Chances Wildlife Center at Sawyer Hayes Community Center in EP Tom Sawyer Park, as we celebrate and raise funds to continue our efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and educate the public about bats!

Kentucky is home to 16 species of bats, including 3 endangered species. They are important animals to have around, providing us with natural pest and disease control. (Not to mention how fascinating they are!) However, they face serious threats from human encroachment. Second Chances Wildlife Center works to rescue and rehabilitate bats who need us.

Activities for all ages:

* LIVE music from chart-topping bluegrass band, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, so put on your dancing shoes!

* See different species of live bats and enjoy a presentation by Second Chances Director and Environmental Education Brigette Brouillard

*Silent auction

* BBQ and Breweries

* Educational tables and children's craft

* Meet popular children's storybook character, Stellaluna 

Last year's Kentucky Bat Fest was so much fun - we hope to see you there this year!

For more information call 502.821.9541

