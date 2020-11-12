Kentucky Book Festival Online: David Blight & Amy Murrell Taylor

David Blight, who was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his most recent book, "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom," will discuss Douglass’ personal and political life as well as his long and continued significance and impact on the history of the United States. Amy Murrell Taylor, a historian of the American South whose work focuses on the era of the Civil War, Emancipation, and Reconstruction, is the author of (most recently), "Embattled Freedom: Journeys through the Civil War’s Slave Refugee Camps." This session is sponsored by the University of Kentucky Department of History. Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events