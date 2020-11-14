Kentucky Book Festival Online: "Healthy at Home" - Appalachia Then & Now

How do environmental, cultural, and political conditions impact a region and the health of its occupants? Why does it seem certain parts of the U.S. are more negatively impacted by the opioid crisis than others? Learn how authors Michele Morrone, Chris Hamby, Eric Eyre, and Ben Westhoff are fighting for justice, advocating for positive change, and informing the American public about the issues affecting its people at the intersection of economy and environment. This conversation is sponsored by the University of Pikeville. Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events