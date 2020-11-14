Kentucky Book Festival Online: J. R. Ward & Christine Feehan

Enjoy this live session, as Christine Feehan interviews J. R. Ward about her work and the latest book in her "Black Dagger Brotherhood" series, "A Warm Heart in Winter." Between the two of them, these bestselling authors have written more than 100 books, including titles in paranormal romance, fantasy, and more, and they’ve amassed loyal fans across the world. This conversation is sponsored by Wildcat Moving. Tickets are available at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events