Kentucky Book Festival Online: John Grisham

John Grisham and Kim Edwards, two bestselling authors, will discuss their writing careers and Grisham’s newest book, "A Time for Mercy," which brings Jake Brigance—the star of Grisham’s first novel, "A Time to Kill"—back to the courtroom. This talk is free and open to the public, but advance registration is encouraged. Register at kyhumanities.org. Sponsored by Campbellsville University as part of the Kentucky Book Festival.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events