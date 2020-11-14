Kentucky Book Festival Online: Journalism & Appalachia

From Samantha NeCamp’s scrutiny of stereotypes and misrepresentations about literacy in the region; to Matthew Algeo’s study of Robert Kennedy’s 1968 visit to the “heart of eastern Kentucky”; to Jeff Young and the Ohio Valley Resource examining the “heart of coal country,” hear from these authors about how and why Kentucky and the surrounding regions have changed over the past few decades, and why it matters for America today. This conversation is sponsored by Hindman Settlement School. Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events