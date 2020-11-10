Kentucky Book Festival Online: New Books for Middle Schoolers

Teaching kids history and science doesn’t need to be boring. Whether writing fact or fiction, each of these four talented authors artfully merges themes and concepts from past and present to make a lasting impact on young readers. Tune in to this lunchtime session, featuring Shawn Pryor, George Ella Lyon, S. G. Wilson, and Kristin O'Donnell Tubb, to learn more about how they do it! Register at kyhumanities.org for this free, lunch hour conversation.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events