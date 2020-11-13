Kentucky Book Festival Online: Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, & Reginald Dwayne Betts

to

Kentucky Humanities 206 E Maxwell Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Kentucky Book Festival Online: Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, & Reginald Dwayne Betts

Join renowned poets Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, and Reginald Dwayne Betts for an unforgettable evening in celebration of their work as poets, advocates, and educators. This live conversation is sponsored by the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning (Lexington). Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events

Info

Kentucky Humanities 206 E Maxwell Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, & Reginald Dwayne Betts - 2020-11-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, & Reginald Dwayne Betts - 2020-11-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, & Reginald Dwayne Betts - 2020-11-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Book Festival Online: Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, & Reginald Dwayne Betts - 2020-11-13 19:00:00 ical