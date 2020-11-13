Kentucky Book Festival Online: Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, & Reginald Dwayne Betts

Join renowned poets Nikky Finney, Frank X Walker, and Reginald Dwayne Betts for an unforgettable evening in celebration of their work as poets, advocates, and educators. This live conversation is sponsored by the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning (Lexington). Register at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events