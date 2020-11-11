Kentucky Book Festival Online: The Path to Publishing

How do authors go from writing in their spare time to holding a published book in their hands? Tune in to this lively discussion, where literary agent Alice Speilburg and authors Courtney Maum, Beverly Bell, and Clint Edwards share behind-the-scenes knowledge about getting published. Register for this live, lunchtime conversation at kyhumanities.org.

For more information call (859) 257-5932 or visit kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival/2020-kentucky-book-festival-schedule-of-events